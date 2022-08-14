Shirley Evelyn (Means) Jacobs, 87, of East Earl, passed away on August 10, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George Means and Mary C. (Boley) Parmer.
She was the loving wife of the late Alvin Eugene Jacobs, with whom she married on November 18, 1953 and shared sixty seven years of marriage until the time of his passing on December 30, 2020.
Shirley was a member of Trinity EC Church in Terre Hill and employed as a laborer for the former SLC Corporation.
She is survived by her sons: Michael K. husband of Caroline E. (Fox) Jacobs of Lebanon and Randall L. Jacobs of Rehoboth, DE. Also surviving are Kate E. wife of George Manchak of Harrisburg, Rebekah A. wife of Jared Daubert of Lebanon, Stephen M. Jacobs of Rehoboth, DE and great-grandchildren: Grant Daubert, Jared Daubert and Lillian Manchak.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be held in Bridgeville Cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »