Shirley Elaine Goodman Keene, loving matriarch of our family passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was 90 years old. She was the daughter of the late Richard James and Miriam Mae Coble Goodman.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Dr. Owen David Keene and four children: Bonnie (Dennis) Smith, Richard Earhart, Wendy (Gordon) Kautz, Tammy (William) Reever. She was a loving, fun and generous "Nana" to 12 grandchildren, and their spouses and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Jere (Mona) Goodman and Dale (Isabel) Goodman and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Gary D. Brubaker in 1982, her daughter-in-law, Mary Stoler Earhart and brothers: Richard, Jr., Michael and John Goodman.
Shirley & Owen celebrated 23 years of marriage on November 8th. They were married at and were former members of Zion Church of Millersville. Together they completed the crossword puzzle in the newspaper every morning, played pinochle and held hands often.
A private Graveside Service for family and friends will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
