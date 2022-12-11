Shirley E. Weidner, 87, of Emmaus, died Nov. 28, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Elwood L. "Woody" Weidner, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Annie (Hartman) Long.
Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Emmaus High School and marched as a majorette with the Emaus Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. After high school, she worked for Harwick Appliances as a bookkeeper. Later, she worked at Hess's Dept. Store distribution center, and Bon-Ton in human resources for over 30 years, retiring in 2009. She was a lifelong active member of St. John's U.C.C., where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Shirley was a life-member, past board member, and past treasurer of the Emmaus Historical Society.
Shirley was a dedicated mother and proud grandmother, who cherished spending time with her grandsons. She enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, traveling with Woody (favorites being Maine & Alaska), symphony orchestra concerts, and family history. Shirley was a life-long learner and an avid reader of all genres, American/World history, biographies and mysteries among her favorites. She was a patron of the Emmaus Public Library for over 75 years.
The family is grateful to the many relatives and friends, who graced Shirley with cards, prayers and love during her journey with cancer, and to the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospice for their compassionate care.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Christopher L. Weidner and wife Ann Masse of Wilmington, DE and Randall L. Weidner of Ephrata; daughter, Melanie A. wife of Bruce C. Thomson of Delta; grandchildren, Erik Derai Weidner and wife Lisa, William Weidner, and Forrest Thomson. She was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth and Russel Long.
A memorial service will be held on Sun., Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM in St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM in the church. Private interment will be in Northwood Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. or to the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.