One of the Lord’s most loving servants, Shirley D. Ruoss Kelley, reached the end of her earthly journey on Sunday morning, February 6, 2022. Shirley, age 88, suffered a heart attack at Brethren Village, where she resided for almost 20 years, and was a friend to all and servant to many as a Brethren Village volunteer.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late C. Clarence and Alta Ruoss. She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Hollinger, married to Paul Hollinger. She was a dedicated member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland, and later, New Holland United Methodist Church, which she attended with her late husband, Roy D. Kelley, Sr. Until the time of her death, she was a faithful member of the congregation at Brethren Village in Lititz.
Shirley graduated from New Holland High School and attended Moody Bible Institute. For many years, she worked for Sperry New Holland, where she had many dear friends, and where she first met Roy, whom she married several years after his wife, Alice W. Kelley, passed away.
In marrying Roy, “Gigi” inherited a family: Roy D. Kelley, Jr., Mark A. Kelley and his wife, Marty Hess Kelley, two grandchildren: Kirsten L. Kelley Hoover married to Eric Hoover, and Thomas M. Kelley married to Julie Jesneck, six grandchildren: Simon, Sam, Joshua, and Isaac Hoover and Calvin and Eudora Kelley, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her niece and nephew: Keri Hollinger Buckwalter married to Doug Buckwalter, and Tim Hollinger married to Debbie Edmonds, and grand-nieces and nephews: Ahna Buckwalter Fulmer married to Zach Fulmer, Andy Buckwalter married to Laura Convy, and Emily Buckwalter, Christian Hollinger married to Christine Gritsonis Hollinger, Dale Hollinger and Heather Hollinger, and four great-grand-nieces and nephews: Grace, Caleb and Lily Fulmer, and Olive Hollinger. Shirley showered all of the family with love and kindness, always greeting them with hugs, and was always first in line to cradle the new arrivals in her warm embrace. She was the embodiment of love and an inspiration to family and friends alike. She served the Lord faithfully to her very last breath. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held Saturday, February 19, Visitation at 4:00 pm and Service at 5:00 pm in the Brethren Village Chapel. Memorial gifts in her name can be directed to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, and The American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
A living tribute »