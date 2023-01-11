Shirley D. Billet, 80, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Kauffman Kauffman. Shirley worked as a salesperson before her retirement. She was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Cindy (Kenny) Brenner, Chad Billet and Stacy (William) Waughtel. Four grandchildren: Kyle, Brittany, Connor and Logan. Two great-grandchildren: Grace and Malachi. One daughter-in-law: Deb Kauffman. She was preceded in death by one son: James Kauffman.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Traci Glover, officiating. Interment in the adjoining Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however, visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
