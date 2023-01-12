Shirley D. Billet, 80, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Kauffman Kauffman.
Shirley worked as a salesperson before her retirement. She was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Cindy (Kenny) Brenner; Chad Billet and Stacy (William) Waughtel. Four grandchildren: Kyle, Brittany, Connor and Logan. Two great-grandchildren: Gage and Malaki. One daughter-in-law: Deb Kauffman. She was preceded in death by one son: James Kauffman and four sisters: Nancy Kauffman, Jean Schlegelmilch, Doris Kauffman and Geraldine VonStetten
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia 17512 on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Traci Glover, officiating. Interment in the adjoining Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however, visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit the condolence page. Workmanfuneralhomes.com
