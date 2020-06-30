Shirley Cummings Detz, daughter of Ruth Billett Cummings, passed away on June 27, 2020. Born and raised in Marietta, Shirley was born on July 28, 1935 and graduated salutatorian from Marietta High School.
She was married to the late Charles A. Detz, Sr. on July 17, 1954. Charlie passed away in 2002.
Shirley worked as a waitress in the 1950's-1960's and at the Lancaster County Assessment Office in the 1970s. She was an Executive Secretary at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in the 1980's and a bank teller at the former Dauphin Deposit Bank.
She served on the Columbia Republican Committee of the 4th ward in the 1960's.
She is survived by daughter Mary Anne Funk, wife of Curtis Funk, Phoenix, Arizona, son Charles A. Detz, of Huntsville, Alabama and son Bruce A. Detz, husband of Beth of Columbia. She also has 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved to cook for her family and friends. She was well known for her Sunday dinners and her delicious cakes. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, and gardening. She loved animals, especially German Shepherds. She also loved to talk with friends and family for hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SCPA. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.
