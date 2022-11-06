Shirley Christine Byers, 84 of New Holland passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald C. Byers, Sr. who passed away in 2005. Born in Christiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Christopher E. and Edna Hess Bailey.
She treasured being a mother and grandmother; Shirley will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Shirley enjoyed spending time on her porch on Dutch Mountain in Sullivan County, PA where she and her late husband resided in their retirement years. The family holds many memories of weekends and vacations spent there on the mountain. Shirley was proud of her Irish heritage and her natural red hair.
Shirley is survived by four children: June Christine Yunkin Morales (Ricardo), of Dushore, PA, Russell Yunkin, (Sandy), of West Chester, PA, Kelly Byers, of Mount Joy, PA, David Byers (Linda), of Landisville, PA; her stepchildren, Jerry Byers and Donna Gochenauer; her three grandchildren: Mason Byers, Danielle Byers, Heather Poole (Aaron), step grandchildren Frank Rever, Christopher Morales, Alicia Morales VanDurme, Jonathan Byers, Benjamin Byers, Amanda Gochenauer and Amber Gouchenauer. And 1 great step grandchild Alea VanDurme.
She was preceded in death by her son, Theodore Yunkin, her grandson, Zachary Yunkin and her six siblings, Paul Bailey, Geraldine Pavelik, Marie Radcliff, James Bailey, William Bailey, and Anna Kimes.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Groff's Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the American Heart Association or the Water Street Mission.
