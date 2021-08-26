Shirley C. Pirkey, 85, of Leola passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Penbrook, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank S. and Virginia E. Spangler Copenhaver and was the loving wife of Donald T. Pirkey. They were married 60 years last November.
Mrs. Pirkey was a secretary at RCA, Lancaster and Pennsylvania Scale Co. She enjoyed reading and crafts.
She will be lovingly missed by: her husband; her daughter, Cindy married to Marty Westover, Indian Land, SC; four grandchildren, Matthew Westover (Andrea), Kris Westover (Emily), Lauren Mefford (Jacob), Jon Pirkey (Anika); five great-grandchildren, Connor, Tessa, Olivia, Samuel, Hudson; a sister, Pat married to Ken Yeakley, Leola. Her son, Kevin E. Pirkey and her sister, Lucia Geiman preceded her in death.
The Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Greeting time with family: one hour before the service. Interment: Private in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
Memorial Donations are welcomed to: PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. Furman's – Leola
