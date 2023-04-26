Shirley C. Bare, 86, of 1525 Wisteria Dr., Lititz (Landis Homes), formerly of Witmer, entered into rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Born in E. Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Herbert M., Sr. and Isabelle A. Koch Charles. Shirley was the loving wife of Mervin H. Bare. They were married on June 30, 1956.
A homemaker, she enjoyed flowers, sewing, antiques and cooking. Shirley was a member of the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: three daughters, Sharon married to Chuck Gillenwater, Ronks, Donna married to Kevin Spurri, Vickie married to Henry Rittenhouse, both Leola; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Sweigart, Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Christina married to Gregory Groff, Lancaster. Two sons, Jeffrie and Jerry Bare; siblings, Herbert Charles, Jr., and Nancy Rodgers preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Apr. 28, 2023 at the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster with viewing there from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment: the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to: the Caring Fund of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz PA 17543 Furman's Leola