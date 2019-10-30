Shirley Buckwalter Charles Master, 85, passed away in Venice, Florida, on October 23, 2019, after living for several years with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. She was the daughter of the late Noah Denlinger Buckwalter and Carolyn Lawrence Buckwalter.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James Beaver Master (Jim), and their children Julia Charles Hall, of Puttaparthi, India; James B. Master Jr. and his wife Valerie of Bradenton, FL, Eric J. Charles of Los Angeles, CA, Melanie K. Charles of Salem, MA, and Pauline Master Good of Ephrata, PA, as well as five grandchildren and one grea-grandchild.
Her surviving brother Ronald Buckwalter and his wife Dollie and her surviving sister Kathy Hoffman and her husband Tom reside in Lancaster. Her brother James Buckwalter of Philadelphia predeceased her.
Shirley was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and a former member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. She had a long career as a secretary and administrative assistant at such diverse institutions as the U.S. Navy, Franklin and Marshall College, Intermediate Unit 13 of Lancaster/Lebanon, and the School District of Lancaster, as well as in various law and insurance offices.
She lived in Lancaster, Sharon, and Ambler, Pennsylvania, and in Avalon, New Jersey, before retiring to Florida. Avid readers and enthusiastic travelers, Shirley and Jim enjoyed touring Asia, Europe, the United States, and Canada.
Shirley will be missed by friends and family alike for her insight, patient listening, gentle wisdom, and bright smile.
All who love her are indebted to Jim for his unwavering dedication and devotion to Shirley, and for his inspiring strength and courage shown during these last difficult years.