Shirley Becker

Shirley A. (Foltz) Becker, 87, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Rothsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Foltz and Margaret (Garner) Foltz. She was the loving wife of Paul Becker.
Shirley enjoyed tending to her flower garden. She was a talented cook and known for her sand tarts. She and Paul enjoyed going for breakfast every morning. Most of all Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering on her beloved Penn State and Manheim Barons. Her spunky nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Paul, Shirley is survived by her children: G. Michael Roth (Barbara) of Arlington, Texas, Leslie Jo Corvelle (Steve) of Mill Hall, PA and Sue Ann Longenecker (William Sheetz) of Middletown, PA; her stepchildren: Gregory Becker, of Breckenridge, CO and Paula Gunzenhauser of Ephrata, PA; and her sister Barbara Frederick of Lititz, PA; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Norma M. Walter and Paul Richard Foltz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA, 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
