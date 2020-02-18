Shirley B. Nolt, 87, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Andrew L. and Vernetta Burkholder Brubaker. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Nolt for 64 years prior to his passing on December 20, 2019.
A homemaker, Shirley was a dedicated member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she sang with the Matins choir. Earlier in her life, she sang in other church choirs and was involved children's ministries, including special needs children. She devoted her life to raising her own children and caring for her family.
She is survived by six children, Andrew, husband of Loretta Kratz Nolt, of Lititz, Margaret, wife of Leonard Marsch, of Lancaster, Christine, wife of Charles Hash, of Lititz, Kathryn, wife of Dr. James Edwards, of Lancaster, Julie, wife of Kyle Hunt, of Leola, and Jason, husband of Tina Dennis Nolt, of Manheim; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by ten siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA. Private interment will be in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Westminster Presbyterian Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Saturday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
