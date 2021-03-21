Shirley B. (Harclerode) O'Neal, 94, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born in Everett, PA she was the daughter of the late Velma (Foor) and Brady Harclerode. She was the loving wife to the late Richard Keith O'Neal who passed in 1988.
Shirley enjoyed reading, gardening, solving crossword puzzles and bowling. She loved hosting holiday get togethers and spending time with friends. She enjoyed traveling out west as well. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Denise Ebersole of Lancaster and Erin Fehr (Lonnie) of Maytown, PA; her grandchildren: Jennifer Carter, Stacey Ebersole, Amy Patton, Megan Fehr and David Fehr; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Aly, Amber, Connor, Kelsey and Lindsay; and her 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Bob Harclerode, Linda Ciavarella, Judy Sheeder and Michael Harclerode as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son D. Lynn O'Neal and 4 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 3PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Family and friends will be received from 2PM until 3PM the day of service.
