Shirley Anne Martinez, 89, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Herndon, VA. She battled dementia for many years. Born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late James W. Hurdle, Sr. and Helen E. Hurdle (Stewart).
During Shirley's childhood years, she was raised by her beloved Nanny, Great-Grandmother Elmira Hallinger, and in her later years she was raised by her Uncle Raymond and Aunt Lucy Stewart in Atglen, PA. Shirley attended J.P. McCaskey High School and served briefly in the U.S. Air Force as a WAF (Women in the Air Force). In 1953, she received an Honorable Discharge as a newlywed.
She attended occasional services at her father's church, Bright Side Baptist and later accepted the Lord into her life. She retired from RCA/Burle Industries after 40 years of service. Shirley devoted her life to loving and caring for her family and others, touching the lives of so many people. She always said, "You never talk about what you do for others." What a beautiful soul. She truly gave unselfishly of her love, compassion and commitment.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her stepmother, Mary M. Hurdle, three sons, Jeffrey York, Medford York (Lucille) and Monte York, Sr., a daughter, Angela Chinn (Paul), several grandchildren: Dana York, Medford York, Jr., Jonisha Cotton, Jerry Cotton, Daniel Gonzalez, Lachrisa Culbreth, Monte York, Jr., Nicole York, Stacy York, Elijah York, Noah York, Jayda York, Nevaeh York, Michele Angelique Lucas and Brittany Chinn, many great and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Santos Epifanio Martinez, her brother, James W. Hurdle, Jr., a granddaughter, Monique Gray, a great-grandson, Sean D. Williams and the father of her children, Oscar York.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
The funeral ceremony will be available for live stream at 11:00 a.m. Please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9703979731
To send the family online condolences, please visit: lylesfuneralservice.net and
A living tribute »