Shirley Ann Thompson Khalouf, M.D. February 29, 1932 ~ June 6, 2021

Shirley Ann Thompson Khalouf, M.D., 89, was surrounded by her loving children when she went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. She joins her beloved husband, Herbert C. Khalouf, M.D., who passed away in 1993.
She is survived by her children: Linda Khalouf of Park Ridge, IL, Stephanie Khalouf of Walker, MI, Barbara Khalouf of Chicago, IL, and David (Michelle) Khalouf of Marion, IN; adored grandchildren: Ariasia, Kaden, Drake, Isabel, and Elias; foster sisters-in-law: Erma McCauley and Mae Mussmon; brother-in-law: William A. Khalouf; sister-in-law: Dolores Khalouf; and many nieces, nephews, foster nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Ross and Emma Thompson, and three foster siblings: Miriam Groff, Rev. Robert Mussmon, and Joseph McCauley.
Shirley was born on a farm in Bart Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on February 29, 1932. She attended 1st-6th grades in a one-room schoolhouse without running water or a bathroom, and attended a four-room school for 7th and 8th grades. She moved to Quarryville High School for 9th grade, after which the school consolidated and became Southern Lancaster County High School--now known as Solanco, where she graduated in 1950.
She continued her post-secondary education at Susquehanna University and graduated in 1954 with a double major in Chemistry and Biology. She received her medical degree in 1958 from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia--now known as Drexel University College of Medicine. She interned at Harrisburg Hospital in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from 1958-59.
Shirley married Herbert C. Khalouf, M.D., on July 9, 1960, after meeting at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Together, they went to the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, where she completed her residency/fellowship in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) in August of 1965. This included a three-month affiliation with Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation in New York City, New York. She earned her medical specialty degree in PM&R and enjoyed a medical career spanning 50 years; she practiced medicine in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.
In October of 1967, Shirley and Herb moved to Marion, Indiana, where she began a private practice in PM&R within Marion General Hospital. She later worked as an associate director at the Kokomo Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital and also worked part-time at the Marion VA Medical Center.
One of her passions was medical politics, and she enjoyed many years of being very active in organized medicine from the local to the national level. She was a member of the American Academy of PM&R and American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine. At Marion General Hospital, she was a member of and chaired various committees and was Chief of Staff on two separate occasions. She was the current Secretary/Treasurer and past President of the Grant County Medical Society. She was a member of the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA), where she was a Delegate, served as Speaker & Vice Speaker of the House of Delegates, and was elected as the first female President (1987). She was also a member of the American Medical Association (AMA), where she was a Delegate, Chair, and Member of the Council of Constitution & Bylaws, Chair of AMA Women's Advisory Group, and Chair of Women's Physicians Congress. In 1990, when the AMA declared September "Women in Medicine Month", the ISMA chose her as one of the first women honorees.
Shirley was given the prestigious honor of being made a member of the Council of the "Sagamore of the Wabash" by Indiana Governor Robert Orr in 1988.
She was a member of Advance Club (past President), PEO (past local Chapter President), and Temple Congregational United Church of Christ, where she held multiple offices and enjoyed many music-filled years in the church choir. Music and travel were deep passions of hers. She was always up for an adventure with her family and friends and kept an extremely active social calendar. She traveled extensively around the world, including all 50 states. She also enjoyed spending time with family at the lakes, dining out, going to the theater and the symphony, and attending her grandchildren's events.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2-4 pm and again from 6-8 pm at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, the family will receive visitors from 12-1 pm at Temple Congregational United Church of Christ, 1006 N. Western Ave., Marion, IN, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff Jahn officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Temple Congregational United Church of Christ, 1006 N. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or Visiting Nurse (Hospice care), 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
