Shirley Ann "Shirl" (Paul) Earnest, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. Born on Thursday, August 28, 1930 in Tower City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. Paul and Elma K. (Carl) Paul. She was married to Homer J. Earnest for over 65 years until his death on February 6, 2015.
A homemaker for most of her life, in her earlier years Shirley worked at the former Elizabethtown Garment Company. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, having served as a greeter. She enjoyed watching and talking about Penn State Football, collecting Boyd's Bears as well as painting and decorating woodcrafts her husband made in their workshop. She was very well known for her wonderful cooking and baking which she shared with family and friends. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she will be missed by all.
She is survived by four children: John E. Earnest, married to Lisa, of Pittsburgh; Kenneth P. Earnest, of Mount Joy; Crystal L. Mumma, married to John, of Spring Hill, TN and Leslie Habecker, of Bath. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Matthew Mumma, married to Lisa; Ian Fielder, married to Sara; Sivan Earnest, married to Nick; Jason Frable; Carly Meyer, married to Mike; Evan Earnest, engaged to Hong; Nisan Earnest, married to Lauren, Eitan, married to Tammy; nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Richard C. Paul. She was preceded in death by daughter, Barbara G. Fielder and two sisters: Alice Carlton and Betty Grabbe.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 12:30 PM at the Freemasons Cultural Center in the Brossman Room at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Family and Friends will be greeted before the luncheon. Burial will be on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:30 AM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA with Chaplain Joe E. Nolt officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
