Shirley Ann Oberdorff, 88, of Columbia passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 26, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late Roger and Christine Benedict and was a lifelong resident of this area. Shirley was a graduate of Manheim Township High School with the Class of 1952 and was also co-owner of the former Villa Mar Hotel in Wrightsville for almost thirty years. Shirley Volunteered with Lancaster General Hospital for over twenty years before being employed. She then continued to volunteer after her retirement.
Shirley leaves behind her children, Troy, husband of Julianne Oberdorff of Harrisonburg, VA, Kristy, wife of Greg Lincoln of Columbia; six grandchildren, Zachary Cross, Alexa Townsley, Danielle Lincoln, Jordann Oberdorff, Devin Oberdorff, Cole Oberdorff; seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Norman McMullen and Barry Oberdorff; her son, Barry McMullen; a brother, Richard Benedict.
Services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
