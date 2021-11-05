Shirley Ann (Moore) Unruh, 87, New Holland, PA., passed from this life into eternity on October 31, 2021. Shirley was born March 1, 1934 in Bowmansville, PA. to Elmer and Katie (Good) Moore, their only child. She attended grade school in a stone schoolhouse, and later rode a trolley into Shillington to attend Shillington High School, where she graduated from. She was a resident of Bowmansville her entire life until retiring to Garden Spot Village in 2009.
As a young woman Shirley was employed by Harting’s Bakery of Bowmansville and it was there she met her husband Robert D. Unruh. They were married for 61 years from 1955 until Bob’s death in 2017. Some of their favorite times together were camping and boating with family and friends. Later on, they spent many happy times at a summer home in Delaware.
Shirley was the behind-the-scenes support person, raising the family while Bob worked long hours to grow an insurance business. She built a successful business herself as an Avon lady, earning many sales awards. Shirley enjoyed involvement in various community groups including the Brecknock Women’s Club, Red Hatters, and Bowmansville Days. She and Bob helped start that community tradition. She was a member of Emmanuel Mennonite Church of Reinholds for almost 50 years, and more recently the Pine Grove Church of Bowmansville for 15 years.
Shirley loved dogs, flower gardening, and the beach. She also loved traveling; a lifetime highlight was visiting a former exchange student in Austria to attend her wedding. Holiday and birthday celebrations, shopping for and giving gifts were things that gave her great happiness. Visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also a special joy.
Surviving are two sons: Curtis (Joan White) Unruh and Kent (Sandra Regier) Unruh; five grandchildren: Katie (Charlie) Vang, Ryan (Bianca Whittington) Unruh, Evan (Nora Abraham, fiancée) Unruh, Eric (Katie Kleinhans) Unruh, Patricia Unruh; four great-grandchildren: Bianca, Annabella, Abrielle Vang, Maximus Unruh; and an Austrian exchange student who became like a daughter, Christa Rauch.
Memorial service at Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville on Thursday, November 11 at 6:30 PM. Visitation from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the Garden Spot Village Benevolence Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.