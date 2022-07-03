Shirley Ann McGaw, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown, PA. Born Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Erma Valentine Adams and Elmer Adams.
Shirley attended the Ironville Methodist Church of Columbia, PA. She worked for State Federal Mogul, then B.C.A, and she retired from N.T.K. While working she was active with a Local #1035 United Steel Workers Union and continued attending monthly meetings after her retirement.
Shirley loved spending time with her family, completing puzzle books, watching games shows, and Westerns. Shirley met her dear friend, Mona Fair as a teenager and enjoyed many great times at the Delaware Beaches.
She is survived by her three children, Kenneth McGaw (Linda M.), Terry Ott (Kenneth), Gary McGaw (Betty M.); her eight grandchildren, Cena, Adrienne, Megan, Stephanie, Dan, Philip, Wendy, and Jennifer; and 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, Zuri and her sisters, Judith Reba and Linda Gephardt.
Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Tyree, Edna Wolf, and two brothers, Roy and Richard Adams.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
