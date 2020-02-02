Shirley Ann Fellenbaum, 78, of Atglen, passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at her home with her husband, Gary, of 56 years by her side.
Born in West Chester, Shirley was the daughter of the late Anna J. (Reifsnyder) and Edward Clark Butler.
An area resident of 45 years, Shirley was retired from High Energy in Parkesburg as a ceramic painter. She enjoyed playing the Five Crowns card game with her husband nearly every night. Shirley also enjoyed playing Bingo, and she loved to hunt and ride motorcycles.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, by her three children: David Hartman, Lisa Parson, and Gary Fellenbaum, Jr.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice B. Christman and Laura M. Thompson.
Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Grace Butler, George Butler, and Edward Butler.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, with a viewing from 9 AM until 11 AM. Interment will follow at Atglen Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences can be posted at the Wilde Funeral Home's website.
A living tribute »