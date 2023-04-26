Shirley Ann Bayman, 88, of Columbia passed away on April 21, 2023. She was born in Lancaster to the late Clyde and Laura Lefever and was a lifelong resident of this area. Shirley worked for a number of years at QVC until her retirement. She loved fishing while visiting her cabin or Lewes, DE beach house and spending time with family on vacations to Ocean City, MD. In her later years, Shirley enjoyed birdwatching, hummingbirds, and tending to her flowers while in the company of her canine companion Kaiya.
Shirley leaves behind her children, Greg, husband of Jean Bayman of Marietta, Deb, wife of Robert Schopf of Silver Spring, John, husband of Cori Bayman Wrightsville, Jody Bayman of Lancaster, Jere, husband of Patty Bayman of Columbia; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren with one on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Bayman, Jr. in 2015 and four siblings, Dick, Janet, Marie, and Sam.
Services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjudes.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.