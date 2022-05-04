Shirley Ann (Barndt) Yoder, 64, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Elsie M. (Eckman) Barndt.
Shirley loved music, particularly Fleetwood Mac. She also loved reading, going to the beach, and shopping. She especially loved doting on her great-nieces and taking them shopping.
Shirley is survived by her sisters, Sharon L. Shue and Sandra L. Resch (wife of John); her brothers James Barndt (husband of Rose) and William Barndt (husband of Brenda); and, while she's survived by several nieces and nephews, she's remembered with particular fondness by her nieces Courtney Shue and Kelly Shue; and her great-nieces Taylor McComsey and Rylee McComsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Eckman and Robert Barndt.
A Viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com