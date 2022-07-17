Shirley A. Wolbach

Shirley A. Mentzer Wolbach, 87, formerly a longtime Ephrata, PA resident, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Manchester Commons in Erie, PA.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Shirley was the daughter of the late Herbert F. and Helen L. Greenly Mentzer and loving wife of the late Albert B. "Bud" Wolbach, Jr., M.D.
She was a 1952 graduate of Ephrata High School and attended Moravian College for one year before earning her Registered Nurse Certification from the Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1956.
Shirley was employed by Lancaster General Hospital until 1959, when she and Bud started their family. While being a full-time mom, she continued her nursing career part time at her husband's medical practice in Ephrata.
Shirley was a lifelong member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, an inaugural member of the Handbell Choir, and loved attending Sunday School regularly until moving to Erie in 2020. An active member of the Woman's Club of Ephrata, she enjoyed planning excursions to musical theater venues and museums as well as helping to plan charity events such as the annual Charity Ball. She was a member of Cloister Chapter OES, the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley and the American Legion. Shirley loved visiting Ocean City, NJ each summer, and one of her favorite hobbies was playing bridge. She was also known for loving to entertain friends and family at a moment's notice!
Surviving are three daughters: Sheryl A. Williams of Erie, PA, Wendy S. Wolbach, wife of Andrew McBride of Morton Grove, IL, and Ann M. Harper of Horsham, Great Britain; three granddaughters: Christina L. Murnock, wife of Trevor Murnock of Erie, PA, Stephanie R. Voland, wife of Phillip Voland of Kiel, Germany, and Helen E. Harper of Horsham, Great Britain; nine great-grandchildren: Miriam, Regina, Trevor, Gabrielle, Olivia, Noelle, Charlotte, Lucian, and Madeleine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service officiated by Pastor Brian Messler will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, State Street in Ephrata, PA.
Those who desire may make donations to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren at 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522, Ephrata Area Social Services "Meals on Wheels" Program, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522, Manchester Commons Caring for Life Fund, 6351 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
To send online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »