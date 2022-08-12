Shirley A. Wenner, 87, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was the wife of James J. Wenner, with whom she shared 68 loving years of marriage this past May 22nd. Born in West Springfield, Erie County, she was the daughter of the late Theodore J. and Anna Rose Snyder Ceeder.
Shirley had been a homemaker and had worked as a salesclerk at the former Watt & Shand Dept. Store in Lancaster city.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Shirley had volunteered with Meals-On-Wheels in Millersville as well as the former St. Joseph Hospital.
She was a great dancer, a great cook and loved her "granddogs". She enjoyed any type of get together with family and friends, and spending time with her six grandchildren was a great joy for her. Traveling south with her true love, Jim, was something she loved to do.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by her children: Thomas L. married to Jeannine Wenner of Greensboro, NC, Susan R. Wenner, Beth Ann Wenner married to Patrick Foy, Anthony J. married to Harriet Wenner, and Michael J. Wenner married to Diana Morgan, all of Lancaster; her six grandchildren Adam, Laura, Amy, Charlotte, Helena, and Ruby; her great-grandchildren, Lylah and Anthony; and by her sister, Joyce Bartlett of Conneaut, OH. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Johnson.
Friends will be received on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30-10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501. E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with interment to follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Shirley's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com