Shirley A. Wechter, 85, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, PA after a brief illness.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul L. Wechter; five children: Stephanie wife of Michael Frymyer, Gregory Wechter husband of Judith, Perry Wechter, all of Ephrata, PA, David Wechter husband of Beth, of Blythewood, SC, and Anthony Wechter husband of Kimberly, of Seabrook Island, SC; six grandchildren: Jonathan Wechter husband of Sage Olnick, Keith Wechter husband of Michaela Tierney, Liz Anne Wechter, Addison Wechter, Courtney Wechter, and Anna Wechter; one step-granddaughter: Holly wife of Christopher Becker; one great-grandchild: Elliott Wechter; and two step-great-grandchildren: Carson and Milo Becker.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence A. "Fat" Weit and Edna H. (Haldeman) Weit, and one grandson, Matthew Wechter.
Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very happy to be in that role as wife and mother.
As her children were growing up, Shirley was very involved in their activities. She served her community as a Brownie leader and Cub Scout den mother.
Shirley was a very active member of Salem Lutheran Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and Preschool teacher. She also served as church librarian, Facilities Coordinator and Fellowship Committee Chairperson. One of Shirley's favorite projects was organizing the annual Christmas Bazaar.
Shirley enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts. She was known for painting beautiful ceramic Santa Clauses and selling them at local craft shows. She also enjoyed flower gardening and reading Christian fiction.
Funeral services officiated by the Reverend Jeffrey Goodman will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Shirley's name to Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 West Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.