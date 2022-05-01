A memorial service honoring Shirley's life will be held at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mt. Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.brightfocus.org, which funds research for Alzheimer's and macular degeneration, or the Elizabethtown Library. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Shirley A. Trimmer
