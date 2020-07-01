Shirley A. Smith, 77, of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Reidsville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James and Ollie Mae Ingram Huskey. For many years Shirley worked for Comfort Keepers Home Care, Lancaster. Her interests included flower gardening, shopping, and stopping at every yard sale she could.
Surviving is a daughter, Robin Smith of Manheim, nine grandchildren: Trisha, Kristy, Mandi, Deanna, Nicholas, Brittney, Jade, Brandon, Bret, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a sister, Hazel Christine Keller of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a son, Timothy Smith, and a brother, Haywood Huskey.
Services for Shirley will be private. Interment will be in Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Akron. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
