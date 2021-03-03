Shirley A. Smith, 86, of Marietta, passed away February 27, 2021 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born Saturday, November 10, 1934 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Violet (Riegle) Markley. She was the wife of Marvin L. Smith who passed away October 5, 1995.
Shirley loved to yard sale even if she did not need anything she still went, she loved to cook and bake, especially fasnachts and sand tarts. She was retired from Turkey Hill, working in both Mountville and Wrightsville. She enjoyed having family and friends over every Sunday evening for supper.
Surviving are two daughters: Diane M. Smith of Marietta and Deborah J. Weisser and husband Joe of Columbia; four sons: Jeffrey J. Smith and wife Janice of Dover; Gregory M. Smith of Bainbridge; Todd B. Smith and Gwenda of Marietta, and Timothy L. Smith and wife Michelle of Wrightsville; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; two brothers: Jay Markley and wife Patricia, and Larry Markley; and two sisters: Victoria Waugh and Yvonne Scantling.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512 at 1:00 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
