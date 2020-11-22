Shirley A. (Rutter) Garlic, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brownstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Margie (Fry) and Raymond Rutter.
Shirley was the owner of Nanny's Daycare in Lancaster for over 30 years, where she guided young minds throughout their lives. Shirley was an avid Lancaster Barnstormers fan and was in the Booster Club for over 15 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Shirley enjoyed bowling at Leisure Lanes and was also a talented seamstress. Shirley enjoyed solving word searches and playing bingo. Most of all she enjoyed watching her story, "Days of Our Lives." Shirley was the foundation of the family and cherished spending time with them. Her heart of gold will be missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by her children: Roxanne M. Day, Brian E. Wagner, Larry T. Wagner, Jr. of Lancaster; Cynthia L. Zink of Mountville and Leisa R. Walgren of Ephrata; her grandchildren: Michael C. Randolph, Jr., Cory L. Randolph and Alyssa S. Lesher; great-grandchildren: DeVon A. and Emma S. Randolph; her siblings: Rose Waltz, Linda Greener, Raymond Rutter and Bruce E. Rutter, as well as her previous husband, Robert C. Garlic. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson Christopher R. Randolph and her siblings: Carl and Irene M. Rutter and Bernice Doyle.
A Service will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family will be received from 5PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Riverview Burial Park. Please make contributions in Shirley's memory to the Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org.
