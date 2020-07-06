Shirley A. Peachey

Shirley Ann Peachey's earthly journey of 88 years is over as she entered into eternity with Jesus on Friday, July 3, 2020. We will miss her for now but are rejoicing that she is pain free, celebrating with her loved ones in heaven and meeting her two children she lost before birth. Shirley lived at 80 School Court, Denver and formerly lived at Brethren Church Road, Leola for 60 years. Her husband of 48 years Richard F. Peachey died in 2005. Born in Denbigh, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Esther Shelly Leakey.
Shirley was an LPN and retired from Fairmount Homes in 1998. She also worked as a private duty nurse and most recently served samples at Costco until she was 80 years old. A member of the Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Brownstown, she was one of the founding members of Faith EC Church, Lancaster where she taught Sunday School and VBS for many years; sang in the choir; and supported missionaries. A favorite pastime was beating her son-in-law at cards.
She will be lovingly missed by: her daughter, Kim wife of Ronald Warner, Denver; siblings, Stella Eshelman, Terre Hill, Janet Weber, E. Earl, Doris Weidner, Terre Hill, John (Terri) Evridge, Comanche, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her companion dog, Rosie.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Shirley's doctors who gave exceptional care and compassion: Dr. Ashley Kempsell, Lincoln Family Medicine, Dr. David Somerman, Hypertension & Kidney Specialists, Dr. Roddy Canosa, The Heart Group.
The Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Ebenezer EC Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown with greeting time from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Private interment: Bareville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Furman's – Leola
