Shirley A. Netzley, 85, of Stevens, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at home in the loving presence of her family. Born in East Cocalico, she was a daughter of the late John M. Jr. and Anna C. (Coldren) Rolinski and the loving wife to Paul W. Netzley, Jr. for 68 years.
Shirley enjoyed her retirement years working at Walmart in Ephrata, and formerly worked in the office at Ross & Co. in Denver. Shirley enjoyed traveling. She orchestrated and hosted numerous, memorable cruise and bus trip vacations. Shirley's favorite was going to Walt Disney World and collecting Mickey Mouse treasures. Shirley's cheerful spirit and beautiful smile would brighten any room. Spending quality time with family and friends meant everything to Shirley. She cherished the special relationship she had with her granddaughters as they were the joy of her life.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by a son, Gene P. Netzley (Jennifer) of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Liliana and Lauren Netzley; and three siblings, Salinda Hertzog of Denver, Carmen Rolinski (Sally) of Sinking Spring, and Curt Rolinski (Janice) of Birdsboro.
Services are private. Shirley's final resting place is in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. www.goodfuneral.com