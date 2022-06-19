Shirley A. Muellen, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
She was the loving wife of Peter Muellen, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Born in Southern Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Reed and Edith (Hershour) Matt. She was also the step-daughter of Anita C. Reed and Lewis J. Matt.
Shirley was a graduate of Solanco High School class of 1954. She felt fortunate to have a group of friends that she was close to throughout her life.
Following her graduation from High School she graduated as an RN from Lancaster General Hospital in 1957. Through much hard work and determination, she later graduated with a BS in Education with Certification in School Nursing from Millersville University in 1982. She encouraged and challenged many people to continue to learn, including many of the nurses who most recently cared for her during a brief illness.
She retired in 2000 from CNH where she was an RN in Occupational Health, Employee Health Coordinator. She also worked at Lancaster General Hospital in many capacities (including; Admissions Counselor, School Nurse, Recruiter, Staff Nurse to Head Nurse, Counselor for D & A and in Family Counseling for 5 years). Additionally, she was the Nurse Manager at New Holland Family Health Center. Nursing was very important to her; she even kept her license active until recent years.
In her spare time, and since she was a child, she was an avid reader, and that's an understatement! Also, for many years she and Peter enjoyed watching a nightly movie. She could keep track of which books she read and which movies they saw. It didn't really matter what they watched as long as they were together. She loved her family dearly and hosted all of the family gatherings. For 30 years she enjoyed their beach house in Lewes, DE. She had many, many fun times at the beach. Meeting her great-granddaughter and watching her grow through pictures and videos was a recent delight in her life. She cared so much for others, she sent countless cards for every occasion. She held a special and unique place in each friend and family member's life and will be greatly missed.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Trimble, and a special aunt, Lela Hartman.
She is survived by a son, Gary Muellen, and a daughter Debora Muellen, both of Lancaster; granddaughter, Alexis Anderson, companion of Kaelin Hunter, Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter, Delilah Hunter; brother, Martin Reed, husband of Connie, of Flagler Beach, Florida; niece, Dee Steele, wife of Ivan Steele, and great nephews, Cameron and Braden Steele, all of Willow Street; niece, Lauren James, wife of Jerome; great nephew, Jack, and great niece, Stella, both of York; and an extended family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. There will not be a visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to Lancaster EMS, 100 East Charlotte Street, Millersville, PA 17551. (Please make checks payable to "Lancaster EMS" and write "Shirley Muellen Memorial" on the memo line.)
