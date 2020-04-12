Shirley A. Miller, 71, of Leola, PA, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home surround by her family. Born January 29, 1949 in Gap, PA, she was a daughter of Florence Burkey and the late Jay Burkey.
Shirley previously worked at the Old Mill Restaurant. She loved to ride on the back of their Harley; loved to plant flowers; loved playing with her Rottweiler, Harley; going to the beach; and most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her loving husband, Barry Miller of Leola; her 3 children, Lisa Doan (Steve) of Atglen, Chuck DeHaven (Kassie) of Leola, and Jarrid DeHaven (Shauna) of Kinzers; her grandchildren, C.J., Heather, Austin, and Kyle; her mother, Florence Burkey; her siblings, Smith Burkey (Joanne) and Ruth King (Levi); 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
A living tribute »