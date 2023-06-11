Shirley A. Metz, 81, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Evelyn R. Hamilton and the wife of Lee Metz for 52 years before he passed away on June 14, 2012.
She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 3 years as a nurse's aide and milked cows for 13 years. She also worked as an inspector at Vallorbs and Company for 10 years.
She loved to bowl with her husband and family and friends. She loved to sing and do karaoke and dance and go to the casino. She enjoyed Dutch Apple Elvis shows.
Shirley is survived by her five sons, Dale, Donnie, Dennis, Dallas, and Duane; her 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, her brother Bill Hamilton; her sisters, Judy Minnick and Sandy Gochanauer (Barry).
She was preceded in death by her brother Jim L. Hamilton.
Shirley loved everyone. "Goodbye to everyone and I will miss everyone. I love you. Look for a new star up in the sky. It will be me smiling at you." Love, Mom
Services are private.
