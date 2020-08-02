Shirley A. Mentch, age 86, of Lancaster passed away, July 28, 2020, at Oak Leaf Manor North. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa Bernauer.
She had been employed as a payroll clerk for Hamilton Watch and retired from Wheatland Federal Credit Union. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, and enjoyed travel, playing pinochle, dining at a good restaurant and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren as they grew up, and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by her husband Ronald W., her son Ron of Colorado and grandchildren: Ashley (Leo) Moss, Anthony (Shayna) English, Amanda Ackerman and River Mentch. She was predeceased by her daughters, Debra Ackerman and Cynthia English, and her sister, JoAnne Bruce.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »