Shirley A. Mendez, 68 of Kirkwood, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ella Church Hawthorne.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Quarryville.
Shirley was employed as a licensed beautician and also worked part-time at the former Ferguson and Hassler Grocery Store in Quarryville.
She enjoyed painting, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and grandchildren and she especially enjoyed meeting people.
Surviving her are 3 children, John (Nancy) Mendez, Michelle (Boyd) Knepp and Monica Morales; 6 grandchildren, Erica Mendez, David Allen Mendez, Tony Knepp, Brandon Knepp, Amber Knepp, and Dalila Morales; 1 great-granddaughter Scarlet Knepp; two siblings, Ruby Taylor and Paul Hawthorne, Jr. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Charles Hawthorne, Gladys Kauffman, and Anna Mae Carter.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Speitel as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. reynoldsandshivery.com
