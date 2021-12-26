Shirley A. McCann, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (McCorkle) Mullady. She was married to the late Horace E. McCann for 57 years.
Shirley worked as a nursing assistant at several nursing homes and retired from Red Rose Manor Assisted Living Facility. She was a member of AMVETS Post 19 and went to many AMVETS conventions. She loved dancing, especially Polka dancing, with her husband. Shirley liked playing poker, having game nights with her family, and painting ceramics. She enjoyed baking lots of sweets for her family, most notably her coconut cake. She was an animal lover and leaves behind her beloved chihuahua, Little Man Taco.
She is survived by her children: Dorothy Cooper, wife of Randy, Edward McCann, husband of Jamie, David McCann, husband of Wilma, Renee Candelaria, wife of Eddie, and Stephen McCann, brother William Mullady (Penny), 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: George Mullady, Donald Mullady, and Madeline Mullady, grandson Cody McCann, and great-grandson Tyler.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11AM at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
