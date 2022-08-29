Shirley A. Martin, 81, of Brethren Village, formerly of Reinholds, PA passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in Reinholds, PA she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Minnie (Heister) Harding. She was the wife of the late Paul Martin who passed away in 2009.
She was a graduate of Cocalico High School. Shirley went onto receive her medical assistant certificate from Berks Technical Institute. Shirley worked as a secretary at a local doctor's office, and with the F.W. Woolworth Co.
Shirley loved her cats and enjoyed sewing. She was a woman of faith and her family was the most important thing in her life.
She is survived by her four daughters: Kathryn L. Bilger of Ephrata, Barbara S. Fetter of Stevens, Suzanne L. Thiry wife of John, of Wyomissing, Jennifer L. Reeder wife of Chris, of Wyomissing. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Daniel, Matthew, Alison, Brendan, Erin, Brittany, Cameron and seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Harding husband of Nancy of Downingtown, PA, Richard Harding husband of Antoinette, of Reinholds, Ricky Harding husband of Brenda, of Reinholds and a sister, Ruth Hassler wife of Lynwood of Denver, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com