Shirley A. Maerz, 76, of Lancaster, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Konrad Maerz, sharing 27 years of marriage this past February 19th. They were inseparable, enjoying life together all the time. Born in Georgetown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Gladys Shaub Morrison.
Shirley had retired from the RCA Corporation, working for 35 years for GE, Burle Industries, and RCA.
Shirley and Konrad were members of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, gardening, walking, loved flowers, and was an avid bird watcher. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Jodee married to John Hartman of Willow Street, her son James married to Tammy Worry of Lampeter; her stepson Michael J. married to Tina Maerz of Strasburg, her stepdaughter Christina M. married to Craig Martin of Mechanicsburg; her 8 grandchildren: Taylor and Hailee Hartman, Johnathan J. and Kristen Worry, Tyler K. Maerz, Gabrielle married to Jason Beakes, Steven married to Becca Martin, and William Martin married to Melissa Amico; and her 3 great-grandchildren: Gavin Martin, Stella Beakes, and Wyatt Beakes. She is also survived by her brother Donald married to Kay Morrison and her sister, Jane Eckman. She was preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Rineer, Fay Fickes, and Linda Phillips, and by her brother John Morrison.
Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
