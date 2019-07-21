Shirley A. Long, 80, of Maytown, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathryn (Fink) Ruhl. Shirley was the wife of the late John R. Long who passed away on May 20, 2019.
Shirley was a graduate of Donegal High School. She retired from the former Hamilton Watch Company/ Bulova as a supervisor. Shirley was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren and the Maytown VFW Auxillary. She was a former member of the Red Hat River Rats. She enjoyed square dancing, belonging to many different clubs, and playing Bingo.
Shirley is survived by two children, Jay Long, husband of Elissa of Fredericksburg, VA and Sharon Claytor, wife of James of Maytown; four grandchildren, Jason and Justin Long and Bethany and Kris Suess; six great-grandchildren, James Long, Dylan and Veronica Vogt, Paisley and Markley Suess and Jackson Long; a brother, Butch Ruhl of Lititz and Pat Drebot of Middletown.
She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
A memorial service honoring Shirley's life will be held at the Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com