Shirley A. Livingston, 79, of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry M. Stauffer and Bertha M. (Troop) Stauffer.
A Funeral Service will be held for Shirley at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, on Wednesday, September 30th, at 2:00pm, with Viewing starting at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
