Shirley A. Livingston, 79, of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry M. Stauffer and Bertha M. (Troop) Stauffer.

A Funeral Service will be held for Shirley at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, on Wednesday, September 30th, at 2:00pm, with Viewing starting at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.

Please visit Shirley's Memorial Page at

www.TheGroffs.com

Service information

Sep 30
Viewing
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Sep 30
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
2:00PM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
