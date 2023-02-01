Shirley A. Lefever, 89, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Ronks on January 30, 2023. She was born in Ephrata in 1933 and lived in Brownstown during her early years. Shirley was the daughter of the late Leroy and Beulah (Getz) Wolf of Brownstown. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Lefever, who died in 1963. After graduation, Shirley worked at the Shore's factory in Brownstown, then spent 33 years working at RCA in Lancaster. Shirley liked staying close to home, spending time with her many friends, playing Pinochle and taking care of her grandchildren in their early years. Animals were very dear to her as well. You could always count on something home-cooked and delicious when you stopped in to see her, whether she knew you were coming or not.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Dawn Wiker, wife of Robert Wiker, and four grandchildren Jillian Wiker, Jenelle Peters (Sam), Julie Mowrer (Tim) and Jordan Wiker (Amanda), along with five great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings - brothers Leroy Wolf, Jr., Harold Wolf, Alvin Wolf and Robert Wolf, and her sisters Joanne Wolf and Dorothy Hornberger.
As a last act of kindness, Shirley donated her body to Humanity Gifts Registry for medical studies. The family is honoring her wish not to have a service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 petpantrylc.org (717) 983-8878. shiveryfuneralhome.com
