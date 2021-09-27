Shirley A. Leaman, 89 of Calvary Fellowship Homes, formerly of Pequea Township passed away Thursday morning, September 23, 2021. Born on February 17, 1932 in Marticville, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Beryl E. McGaw Huber. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Leaman who passed away on June 8, 2014.
Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Shirley was a member of Calvary Church for 71 years. She enjoyed volunteering for the study and share group at church. Bob and Shirley traveled to Kenya 3 times to visit family and enjoyed a trip to Alaska. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and doing cross stitch. Shirley was known for her dry sense of humor.
Shirley will be missed her by son, Michael R., husband of Dolores Leaman of Harrisburg; daughters, Christine E. Waidley of Ephrata and Jennifer S., wife of William Rohrbach of Lititz and 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, David P., husband of Lisa Huber of Lancaster, Robert J., husband of Betty Huber of Willow Street and Richard W., husband of Mary of Millersville and her sisters, Mary Ellen, wife of Art Davis of Kenya and Cynthia J., wife of Jere Herr of Lititz.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Shirley's funeral service on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2 PM with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating from Calvary Church, 1501 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 1 to 2 PM. Private casket burial was held in the Greenmount Cemetery, 3327 River Road, Conestoga.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Shirley's memory to the Missions Fund at Calvary Church. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
Browse »