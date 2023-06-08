Shirley A. Kriner, age 89 of Lampeter, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of Harvey Kriner. She was born in Lampeter, daughter of the late Elmer C. and M. Ellorena Sweigart Armstrong.
She was a member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. Shirley loved flowers, reading, and bowling in the Precious Gem League at Leisure Lanes.
She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Hazel Morris and Mary Mort.
A funeral service will take place from Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Tuesday, June 13th at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Christopher Shelly will be officiating. Internment will take place in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lampeter Church of the Brethren. reynoldsandshivery