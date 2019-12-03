Shirley A. Kaylor, 76, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim following a long illness. Born in Landisville, she was the daughter of the late Merle P. Herr and Bettie Kuhns Young. She was the sweet, loving wife of Glenn E. Kaylor for 58 years on January 28.
A homemaker, Shirley was an active and faithful member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church in Manheim where she taught Sunday school and participated in many mission trips. The love of her life was serving the church and caring for others.
She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and was employed in the deli at the former Kreider's Restaurant and as a clerk at Weis Market, both in Manheim. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed camping, and spending time with her family at their cabin in Perry County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Randy S., husband of Yvette Kaylor, of Manheim, and Rick E. Kaylor of Shermansdale; two grandchildren, Chris and Megan Kaylor; three siblings, Barry, husband of Cindy Herr, of Mount Joy, Linda, wife of Gerald Geib, of Manheim, and Lori, wife of Jeff Drey, of Mountville, and her step-father, Edward Young of Landisville.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
