Shirley A. Johnson, 87, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cheftien and Esther Kirk Kennedy.
Shirley had retired from Lancaster General Hospital, after working there in housekeeping for 20 years. She had also worked at the Lancaster Host Farm for many years.
She enjoyed cooking and no matter what she made; it was good. She loved to dance, enjoyed word search puzzles and loved to watch the Golden Girls on TV.
She is survived by her children: Rose Pasker, Linda Lewis, Della LaMarre, Gary Johnson companion of Linda Welsh, and Carl "Butch" Johnson; her 4 grandchildren; Ronnie, Michael, Pete, and Kaitlyn; her 5 great-grandchildren; Xander, Alyssa, Natiera, Tiara, and Jackson Scott, and 1 great-great-grandchild Thane. She was preceded in death by her long-time companion and best friend, Carlos Alvarado, and her siblings: Joshua Kennedy, Janet Walters, and Eva Smith.
Friends will be received on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
