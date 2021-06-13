Shirley A. (Jackson) Young Fisher

Shirley "Grammy" A. (Jackson) Young Fisher, 90, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was the wife of the late Allen "Al" B. Fisher who passed away on June 5, 2017.
Shirley was born on October 31, 1930 in Cains, Salisbury Township, PA to the late Lena Belle (Harkins) Jackson and James Jackson. She was a 1948 graduate of Salisbury Township High School, Gap, PA, and a 1949 graduate of Scott High School, Coatesville, PA. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Compass, PA. Shirley, along with first husband George W. Young, was owner and operator of the White Horse Luncheonette and Young's Country Cabins. In later years, she worked as a massage therapist.
Prior to the death of her husband Al and moving to Moravian Manor, Shirley lived in New Holland, PA. She enjoyed travel, music, baking, visiting with family and friends and watching Phillies baseball. She was always ready for fun and laughter.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Barbara R. (Young) wife of Robert R. Murray, Blaine, TN and Natalie J. (Young) wife of Craig A. Funt, Pipersville, PA, step-daughter Lucinda S. (Fisher) wife of Paul Wenger, New Holland, PA, stepdaughter-in-law Lisa (Kimmel) wife of the late Daniel J. Fisher, New Holland, PA, five grandchildren, Laura R. (Murray) wife of Ryan Price, R. Jared Murray, Kirby A., Madison S. and Devon B. Funt, three step grandchildren, Adam Wenger husband of Laura, Cody Wenger, husband of Pamelah and Tara (Wenger) wife of Christopher Buch, two great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren, nephew Melvin "Butch" Spotts, East Earl, PA and nephew-in-law Norman Dietz, Ephrata, PA.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings, John A. Jackson husband of Gladys H. (Styer), Margaret E. Jackson, Etta Rae (Jackson) wife of William R. "Bill" Spotts, Natalie Jackson, Carl Jackson, niece Sandra (Spotts) Dietz, grandson Travis A. Funt, stepson Daniel J. "DJ" Fisher.
Service for interment of ashes will be 11:00 a.m. on August 14, 2021 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1520 West Kings Highway, Gap, PA with The Rev. Dr. Nina George-Hacker officiating. The service will be followed by a "celebration of life" luncheon at the church. All are welcome. (St. John's is located in Compass, PA at the intersection of Rt. 340 & Rt.10)
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1520 West King's Highway, Gap, PA 17527.
Special thanks to Moravian Manor Communities and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for their thoughtful care.
