Shirley A. Hornberger, 86, of Lancaster, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, Shirley was the daughter of the late Elmer S. and Julia Weina Ruth. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Hornberger. Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Manheim Township High School where she was the Halloween Queen her senior year. She was an office manager for several local businesses ending with Lancaster County Upholstery. She was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congressional Church (Brownstown) since 1953. She loved God, family, reading and the beach. She spent much of her time at her summer home in Rehoboth, Delaware.
She is survived by: a daughter, Cheryl D. Hornberger wife of Jeffrey Kauffman of Lancaster; a son, James E. husband of Tina L. Gast Hornberger of Ephrata; granddaughter, Marisa L. Hornberger of Ephrata and sister-in-law, Esther Ruth of Salunga.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer E. C. Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA 17508. The family will greet friends from 10:30-11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer E.C. Church at the above address.