Shirley A. Hoover of Manheim Township passed away June 14, 2022 at Neffsville Hall. She was born in Lancaster on March 31, 1934. Daughter of late Harold W. Buch and Gertrude Melligan. She was the widow of Richard J. Hoover, Sr., married for 70 years before he passed away in 2021.
She went to Manheim Township School and worked at Watt and Shand where she met Richard and got married then becoming a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, singing, music, watching Wheel of Fortune, and Sunday drives with her husband.
She is survived by three children, son Richard J. Hoover, Jr., wife Cindy (Lancaster), Cindy L. Fountain, husband Mike (Colorado), Donna J. Barnett, late husband Craig (Lancaster), grandchildren; Angelika Stuler, husband Chris, Jonathan Fountain, wife Kelly, Matthew Fountain, and Austin Barnett, great-grandchildren; Isabella Stuler, Charlott Stuler, and Addison Fountain, step-grandchildren, Jessica Tipping, husband Scott, and Jeremy Haas, two step great-grandchildren, Gavin Tipping and Morgan Haas.
She was preceded in death by her brother Hale Buch, daughter LuAnn Hoover-Droney, son-in-law Robert Droney, and son-in-law Craig Barnett.
Shirley will be mostly missed for her kindness and smile. Shirley was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, Pennsylvania.
A living tribute »